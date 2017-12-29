Amanda Bynes is ready to take the saying “New Year, new me” to new heights in 2018. The 31-year-old, who hasn’t acted since 2010’s “Easy A,” is gearing up to return to the world of show business.

“Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year,” Bynes’ lawyer told Page Six. “In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”

A New Year’s Eve celebration with friends and a slow return to acting sounds like the perfect way for Bynes to get back into the swing of things in 2018. This news of the actress looking for the right project comes a few months after the same outlet reported that producers were “trying to reach” Bynes in April to start her Nickelodeon series, “The Amanda Show” up again.

While that didn’t happen, the star did reveal in an interview with Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison, her first in four years, that she does want to get back to acting, especially in TV shows.

“I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes said. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on a show that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of in the future.”

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Bynes is currently finishing up classes at L.A.’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

“I’ve learned how to sew, make patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that,” she said in the interview.

The three-years-sober star is working to put back together the pieces of her career and life after two hit-and-runs, a DUI in 2012 and a 2013 arrest for throwing a bong out of a window of her Manhattan apartment. The new year will hopefully be the fresh start she wants for her acting career.