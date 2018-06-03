The bonuses that players will get when they preorder “Red Dead Redemption 2” have been accidentally leaked by Microsoft.

On Saturday, Microsoft updated its listing for “Red Dead Redemption 2” on its online store. The update revealed the preorder bonuses for the standard edition of Rockstar’s upcoming game.

The leak revealed that preordering the game will grant fans with a “War Horse,” the “Outlaw Survival Kit,” a “Cash Bonus” for the Story Mode and GTA$500,000 to spend in “Grand Theft Auto Online,” according to DualShockers.

The listing also revealed that fans who will preorder the Western-themed action-adventure video game will get an exclusive Treasure Map which they can use for the Story Mode. As of press time, the listing is no longer available on Microsoft’s store.

“Red Dead Redemption” is scheduled for release on PS4 and Xbox One on Oct. 26, 2018. It’s important to note that what Microsoft leaked could only be for the Xbox One version of the game.

It’s not clear if the same bonuses will apply to the PS4 version. Sony has an exclusive marketing deal with Rockstar Games, so it’s possible that more bonuses will come with the PS4 version, as per Comicbook.com.

“Red Dead Redemption” is the sequel to the Western-themed, open-world, story-based shooter that Rockstar released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 eight years ago. It was first announced in October 2016 with a tentative release schedule of fall 2017.

Rockstar has since delayed the release date of the sequel to fall 2018. It also assured fans that there will be no further delays, so the game is really coming this year, CNET reports.

The E3 video game industry trade show is set to happen from June 12 to 14. It’s possible that Rockstar would announce more details about the game at the event.

Below is the official description of “Read Dead Redemption 2”:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawman hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”

Photo: Rockstar Games/Red Dead Redemption 2