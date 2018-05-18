Capriccio Bubbly Sangria, a newly-released wine cooler in the U.S., is being touted by many on social media claiming the drink packs a punch when consumed.

The Florida Caribbean Distillers beverage, which contains 13.9 percent alcohol by volume, has drawn comparisons on social media to Four Loko, a beer that has been banned for its adverse effects.

In December 2010, Phusion Projects removed caffeine, taurine, and guarana from Four Loko after many consumers reportedly started passing out from the drink. Meanwhile, Capriccio has garnered similar attention on Twitter for its alleged potency.

"Kay so about the Capriccio its all true it is VERY true," one user tweeted on Monday. "It is the effects of a fourloko but the taste of wine with the sparkle of champagne. Get it. Its worth it. Two or chugging one will have you straight for a WHOLE night."

Kay so about the Capriccio its all true it is VERY true. It is the effects of a fourloko but the taste of wine with the sparkle of champagne. Get it. Its worth it. Two or chugging one will have you straight for a WHOLE night pic.twitter.com/fzXfzPBHo0 — c (@cecedidthat) May 14, 2018

If I buy the twitter sangria and mix it with henny, will this be my last tweet? Pls advise — Tiffany Vazquez __ (@filmiliarface) May 18, 2018

The company's national sales director, Dave Steiner, said that the brand doesn’t compare itself to other alcohol distributors. However, he told Fox News that the company "can’t certainly control what happens in social media."

The drink can be ordered on the web and in-store at retailers such as Walmart and Sam’s Club. Online retailer World Market has Capriccio described on its website as a Sangria that can be enjoyed "straight from the bottle or poured on the rocks with fresh fruit."

For those claiming that the drink packs a more-than-normal punch, the company warns that alcohol can be dangerous when overconsumed.

"All alcoholic beverages affect every person differently due to factors such as age, gender, weight, and food consumption," Steiner told Men’s Health in a statement. "Although we cannot speak to every specific instance of how our product will affect someone, we will always advocate that consumers drink Capriccio responsibly and know their specific limits and tolerance."

"Capriccio is made up of grape wine with no additives or preservatives," Steiner told the publication. He added that a 375-milliliter bottle is comparative to two standard servings of wine.

As far as its nutritional value, Capriccio Bubbly Sangria is made with premium grape wine, real fruit juices from pineapples, oranges, and grapes, and 100 percent natural fruit flavors, according to its website.

The product was first launched in 2014 by Florida Caribbean Distillers, a company based in Florida with distilleries located in Puerto Rico. Capriccio Bubbly Sangria is considered a highly-popular Sangria in the Caribbean, according to the company's website.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images