Audrina Patridge recently rekindled her romance with singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera, and her mother approves of it.

On Thursday, a source exclusively disclosed to Us Weekly that Patridge’s mother is actually happy that her daughter and Cabrera are back together. “Ryan has been great and Audrina’s mom loves him,” the source said.

The source also claimed that Patridge and Cabrera have chosen to take things slowly this time around. However, their family and friends think otherwise. “Everyone is trying to rush it along,” the source said.

On the contrary, an insider told People that Patridge and Cabrera’s relationship is getting serious since getting back together. “Audrina and Ryan are getting serious. They’re spending a lot of time together and are very happy together,” the insider shared.

The swimsuit designer and the recording artist previously called it quits in May 2010 when things “weren’t going smoothly” after being together for four months. Patridge went on to marry actor Corey Bohan in November 2016.

Patridge and Bohan welcomed a daughter together, Kirra Max Bohan, the same year they got married. But things took a different turn last year, with Patridge filing for divorce last November. She then filed a domestic violence restraining order against Bohan this past March.

“I am more afraid of him now more than ever, and fear for the safety of our [1-year-old] daughter Kirra when she is in his care,” the former reality star said of her ex-husband said at the time. “My focus is raising and protecting my daughter. I’m in mom mode every day and trying to get through this.”

Months later, Patridge was spotted with Cabrera jetting off to Mexico for her birthday. The exes were then seen packing on the PDA at the Vidanta Los Cabos resort. Though they did not confirm their rekindled romance, several sources have already claimed that the two are definitely back together.

A source said that Cabrera has been a positive presence for Patridge and her daughter. Hence, it does not come as a surprise why Patridge’s mother is happy that he’s back in her daughter’s life. “[Ryan’s] the total opposite of her ex. He’s supper mellow and a stabilizing force for her. She feels like she can trust him and that’s a feeling she never had with Corey,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Patridge recently listed her 4-bedroom Orange County home on the market for $1.8 million. The property, which Patridge and her ex bought for $1.5 million in 2016, reportedly features top of the line amenities such as a full guest suite, spa-inspired bath, sports court and a pool, as first reported by The Blast.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt