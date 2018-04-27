Days after welcoming their son into the world from the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, Kate Middleton and Prince William finally announced the name of their royal baby boy. Following a variety of predictions and suggestions from the public, the couple chose to name the child, Louis Arthur Charles.

Kensington Palace first announced the name of the baby boy on Friday, revealing he will be referred to as, “His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

While the moniker may seem like just another royal name, it appears there is a deeper meaning to the baby’s namesake along with significant ties to members of the royal family.

It is believed the name Louis, which means “renowned warrior” in French, is a tribute to Louis Mountbatten. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mountbatten man was reportedly credited for bringing together Prince William’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He was also Prince Philip’s uncle and very close to Prince Charles, who was reportedly devastated by his death in 1979.

Speaking of Prince Charles, the newborn’s namesake could be a tribute to his grandfather or his uncle Prince Harry who also shares the same middle name of “Charles,” after his father. Meanwhile, Louis’ father and grandfather both share the middle name “Arthur,” which means “bear” in Celtic, according to Nameberry.

Middleton and Prince William welcomed the newest addition to their family on Monday. “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth,” Kensington Palace revealed in a tweet.

Prince Louis of Cambridge is now fifth in line to the throne behind his older sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince George, who hold the fourth and third positions, respectively. Prince William holds the second place in line behind Prince Charles, who is heir to the throne.

The royal baby’s birth means Prince Harry, has been bumped down to sixth in line, affecting those behind. Prince Andrew, and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have each been moved down a spot as heirs to the throne following the little prince’s arrival.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images