Chicago rapper Fredo Santana died aged 27 at his Reseda neighborhood home in Los Angeles, reports said Saturday. While an official cause of death was not released pending autopsy, family members told TMZ he died from a seizure.

Santana, whose real name is Derrick Coleman, was hospitalized recently for longstanding liver and kidney problems. According to TMZ, Santana is reportedly survived by his 8-month-old son.

“I’m getting back to normal sorry to all my fans turbo bandana will not be dropping tomorrow due to my health issues,” Santana wrote on his Instagram in October. “Thanks for everyone who prayed for a n—- I wouldn’t wish this on my worse enemy.”

“Hopefully I can be the face to sho n----- to slow down an we got our whole life ahead of us f--- being rock stars gettin high I got ptsd,” he later tweeted, referencing his hospitalization. “I was running from my old life tryna get high didn’t want to face them demons... I’m getting help I might just go to rehab.”

He had also spoken about using the drug lean, which includes codeine. This drug contributed to the 2007 death of Houston rapper Pimp C.

Santana is the cousin of fellow Chicago rapper, Chief Keef. On Saturday, Keef took to his social media accounts to remember Santana, by retweeting several images of him with his cousin before sharing a brief tribute on Instagram.

Santana is best known for his appearance in the video for Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” in which he played a man who kidnaps Drake’s onscreen girlfriend.

After the news of his death came, Drake paid tribute to Santana, sharing a picture of the two together with the caption: “Rest in Peace Santana.” DJ Akademiks, Lil Durk, and ASAP Twelvyy also remembered Santana.

Santana and his cousin became a name in Chicago’s hip-hop scene in the early 2010s and released nearly 10 mixtapes, including “Fredo Kruger,” “It’s a Scary Site” and an album, “Trappin Ain’t Dead,” which featured Kendrick Lamar on the track “Jealous.”