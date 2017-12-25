It’s finally Christmas, which means it’s the best day of the year to watch the Hallmark Channel. While the network has been playing holiday movies constantly for the last few weeks, today is when they get to play a slew of their 2017 ones, which is the perfect chance to watch them for those that missed them the first time around. Or to just re-watch them, because they’re just that fun and festive.

Grab a cup of hot chocolate, a few candy canes and check out the schedule of movies that are playing on the Hallmark Channel today.

6:30 a.m. - “Christmas Connection”

Flight attendant Sydney (Brooke Burns) is tasked with looking after Leah (Sophie Neudorf), an unaccompanied minor, but she gets stranded in the little girl’s city and ends up spending the holidays with her and her father, Jonathan (Tom Everett Scott.)

8:00 a.m. - “A Gift to Remember”

When a bookshop worker accidentally hits a stranger and leaves him with amnesia, she’s determined to help him get his memories back and help him get back to his life.

9:30 a.m. - “Christmas Getaway”

A mix-up on a rental site causes a travel writer and a father-daughter duo to be double-booked in the same room, but it ends up being the best Christmas holiday they could’ve asked for.

11:00 a.m. - “The Sweetest Christmas”

A struggling pastry chef makes it into a renowned ginger bread competition and she ends up asking her high school sweetheart for help, bringing the two of them closer together again.

Photo: Crown Media/Ricardo Hubbs

12:30 p.m. - “The Christmas Train”

A journalist heads out on a cross-country train ride at Christmas having no idea this journey will lead him right back to the love he left behind.

2:00 p.m. - “Christmas in Evergreen”

A veterinarian sets out to have the perfect Christmas with her boyfriend, but she ends up meeting a doctor and his daughter when she gets stranded at the airport, which makes her second-guess everything.

3:30 p.m. - “With Love, Christmas”

When an Ad executive is teamed up with a coworker to come up with the ultimate Christmas commercial for a new phone, their opposing personalities end up attracting in the end.

5:00 p.m. - “Christmas Next Door”

An author of bachelor lifestyle books is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays, leaving him to turn to his neighbor for help.

6:30 p.m. - “Coming Home for Christmas”

A young woman is hired to manage a wealthy estate before it sells, but once she meets the family and falls in love with the home, she ends up finding love and teaching the family of its importance along the way.

8:00 p.m. - “When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree”

This Christmas special is the perfect kick-off to “When Calls the Heart” Season 5.

9:30 p.m. - “A Dream of Christmas”

A young married woman is given her Christmas wish to be single again by a Christmas Angel, but she soon learns that that’s not truly what she wants.

11:30 p.m. - “Sleigh Bells Ring”

A recently-divorced woman struggles to head up her hometown Christmas parade, but a handsome stranger helps her get back into the holiday spirit.