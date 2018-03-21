“My 600-LB Life” Season 6 subject Renee Biran once lived the fabulous life of a plus size model. However, her dreams were quickly shattered by her obsession with food. Even though it seemed as if her increasing weight would eventually claim her life, Renee decided to fight back.

On the Wednesday episode of the TLC series, viewers will meet Renee, who struggled to be happy as a child and turned to food for comfort during traumatic times.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Renee reveals her childhood wasn’t ideal, seeing as she was the product of an affair and felt her mother never loved her. In an attempt to make her feel happy, Renee’s grandmother started to comfort her with food.

While that briefly filled the void of her mother’s love, Renee revealed her stepfather began molesting her at the age of 9, and her mother never tried to stop the abuse. Renee turned to food to escape the pain and continued to gain weight over the years.

Now, at 53 years old, Renee has reached 631 pounds and is hoping Dr. Nowzaradan will give her a second chance at life by approving her for weight loss surgery. However, the journey to the doctor won’t be an easy one.

In a clip of the upcoming episode obtained by People, Renee is seen making the trip to Texas, but begins to have trouble breathing.

“We’re so close to getting to Houston and seeing Dr. Now, but I’m starting to feel like I won’t make it. I don’t know what’s going on with me, but I feel like I can’t breathe right. I’m feeling lightheaded and everything else. I want to get me to see a doctor that can put some oxygen in my body. I don’t want to die in this car,” she says.

Although Renee is struggling to make it to Houston in the video, new updates on Facebook reveal she pulled through and had been taking her weight loss journey seriously.

On March 14, Renee shared a grainy photo of herself standing next to an unidentified man. Although the photo isn’t completely clear, Renee seems to be sporting a smaller frame compared to her debut on the TLC series.

Prior to that, on Feb. 18, Renee shared a selfie that received several uplifting comments about her progress from her Facebook friends. “Thank you ladies getting there one pound at a time,” she replied.

Renee went on to thank a friend who encouraged her to keep up the good work and stated she was praying for Renee to reach her weight loss goal, no matter how long it takes.

“My 600-LB Life” Season 6 airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.