On the Wednesday night episode of “My 600-LB Life,” viewers will meet brothers Benji and David Bolton, whose overeating caused them to become obese adults.

David, who is the eldest of six siblings, began to overindulge with food during his childhood, and revealed the adults in his life attempted to keep him quiet by giving him snacks. Although his parents didn’t have enough money to buy their children a lot of toys, they were able to treat the kids with snacks and fast food.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, David recalled always being bigger than other children his age and admitted he was around 100-lbs when he reached 6 years old.

As David’s weight continued to increase, Benji and the other children in the family spent their time in beauty pageants, leaving David feeling less valued than his siblings.

On their episode of “My 600-LB Life,” Benji, who also developed an obsession with food, is now eager to receive help for his weight, fearing he will head down the same path as David, who is now 700 pounds.

Desperate to take back control of his life, Benji is hoping he and his brother can have a successful weight loss journey together.

While the men have a long road ahead of them on their episode, on Wednesday, their aunt, Cindy Bolton, shared an update about the progress her nephews have made since beginning their weight loss journey.

“You may have never watched “My 600 lb life” on TLC. Two of Lee Bolton (and my) nephews will be on the show tonight. They have lost a LOT of weight. Lee would be very proud of the tremendous job you have both done, and so am I!!” she posted on Facebook.

Cindy went on to reveal the eldest brother faced more of a challenge with his journey compared to his younger sibling. “David is a lot taller than Benji and had many more pound, of course, but they have both done incredible!!!! Their uncle Lee would be so proud![sic]”

While it is unclear if David and Benji’s uncle has passed away, in 2016, a Facebook friend of Cindy’s asked how Lee was doing, and she replied by admitting he was struggling with medical issues.

“He’s not doing great. Back pain from fractured vertebrae, chest pain, frequent nosebleeds from blood thinners...,. And the list goes on and on and on... He is very tired of it all,” she wrote at the time.

Last month, David shared a picture of himself holding two 20 pound weights with the words, “My story isn’t over yet,” written across the photo.

Viewers hoping to see pictures of David’s progress are out of luck however. In his comment section, David confirmed he is keeping his weight loss photos under wraps, and is waiting for a special time to share them.

“My 600-LB Life” Season 6 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on TLC.