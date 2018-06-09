Houston Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, formerly known as Hodgkin's disease. The 26-year-old is undergoing further testing at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

"My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time," Hal said in a statement through the team Friday. "I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it."

The disease is the same form of cancer in lymphatic system that Kansas City Chiefs star Eric Berry began fighting late in 2014.

There are four types of Hodgkin's lymphoma -- chronic lymphocytic leukemia, cutaneous B-cell lymphoma, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and lymphoma. The lymphoid tissue includes lymph nodes, lymph vessels, spleen, bone marrow, thymus, adenoids and tonsils, and digestive tract.

Signs and symptoms of Hodgkin's lymphoma include, painless swelling of lymph nodes in neck, armpits or groin; persistent fatigue; fever; night sweats; unexplained weight loss; severe itching; increased sensitivity to the effects of alcohol or pain in lymph nodes after drinking alcohol.

Hal's teammate, J.J. Watt, tweeted, “One of the best in the business in and off the field. A truly great man, teammate and friend. We’ll be with you every step of the way brother.”

Houston coach Bill O’Brien released a statement saying:

The news of Andre Hal’s diagnosis weighs heavy on the hearts of everyone in the Houston Texans family. Andre epitomizes what it means to be a Houston Texan through his leadership, community involvement and team-first attitude... We are confident that Andre’s resiliency and infectious positivity, along with treatment and care from the best medical community in the world, will guide him through his recovery. The entire Texans organization is behind Andre and his family during this difficult time and we look forward to his eventual return to the team.

Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey