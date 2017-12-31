If you noticed the hashtag #LemonPig trending on Twitter this New Year’s Eve, you’re likely questioning what the buzz is all about. It appears the trend kicked off thanks to account @70s_Party.

On Sunday, the food-based account shared a picture of an adorable Lemon Piglet and revealed its purpose is to be a good luck charm for the New Year. “For good luck in the new year, a lemon piglet is a must,” reads the original post.

The post inspired fans of the page to create their own good luck charms by insert toothpicks into lemons to act as the pig’s legs. To finish off the pig-inspired look, the instructions say to cut a slit into the pointed end of the lemon for a mouth and to cut two slits above it to mimic ears. Cloves can be used to make two eyes and tin foil can be rolled to make a tail. The final step is putting a penny into the piglet’s mouth.

Happy New Year (via granniepantries) pic.twitter.com/Am7zrKecEk — 70s Dinner Party (@70s_party) December 31, 2017

The New Year DIY went on to inspire dozens of Twitter users to maker their own Lemon Piglet just ahead of 2018. “This will now be a feature at my New Year party,” wrote user VictoriaG, who shared a photo of her own creation. “Who wouldn’t want a sunny New Year’s pig?” said user Christy Quirk. “If it takes sarificing a lemon piglet to ensure a better year, count me in,” said another user.

While the original recipe calls for a lemon to be the main feature, some users have substituted a lemon with limes, onions, oranges, bananas and even lime juice bottles, in place of the suggested material.

Didn’t have any cloves so I glued on peppercorn eyes. pic.twitter.com/uxpMf4cGla — mj (@melanie_jane) December 31, 2017

@70s_party my lime pig is worried that it might not bring all the luck of a lemon pig. pic.twitter.com/CzOEsYVBSQ — Crimony Jones (@CrimonyJones) December 31, 2017

Only have lemon juice in the house _will this do? pic.twitter.com/luVp4Tnttx — Lisa Allen (@lovelylisaj) December 31, 2017

We welcome the new year with the citrus we have pic.twitter.com/PwI0LSbNXA — James Prior (@jamesior) December 31, 2017

I only have bananas and cocoa nibs; worried I may have doomed us all. pic.twitter.com/pMbaIfI2ud — Ren __ (@JayGoo) December 31, 2017

All out of lemons but we find Onion Piglet to be quite charming #lemonpig @70s_party pic.twitter.com/tc6VfGbcZI — Emas (@EmilyAuerswald) December 31, 2017

Of course, there were also some comical recreations posted to Twitter as well.

Three Wise Lemon Pigs pic.twitter.com/shoi0hWw4C — Sha __ (@quip1) December 31, 2017

Check out a step-by-step instructions on how to make a similar version of the Lemon Pig from chef Jacques Pépin here.