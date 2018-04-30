That major cliffhanger at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War” will have fans counting down the days until Marvel Studios releases another movie. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long for the follow-up.

(Warning: Minor references to “Infinity War” are below, but no major spoilers.)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (July 6, 2018) In “Avengers: Infinity War,” Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is mentioned in passing, but we don’t learn much more than what the trailer already revealed. Scott took a deal after violating the Sokovia Accords and is in trouble with the law. Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) will have a new mission for Scott. It’ll involve Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and the quantum realm. The movie will take place before Thanos attacks Earth.

Photo: Marvel Studios

“Captain Marvel” (March 8, 2019) Brie Larson’s 1990s-set origin story will be released on International Women’s Day. The Marvel movie, which also stars Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), will show Carol Danvers getting her superpowers and intervening in an alien war. It will almost definitely connect to a particular scene from “Infinity War.”

“Avengers 4” (May 3, 2019) “Avengers: Infinity War” was originally called Part 1. While directors Joe and Anthony Russo ditched the idea of a two-part film, it’s still very much going to be connected to “Infinity War.” It’ll somehow deal with the aftermath of that massive cliffhanger ending, and it will bring in Ant-Man and Captain Marvel.

Photo: Marvel Studios

“Spider-Man: Homecoming 2” (July 5, 2019) Jon Watts is set to return as director, and this movie is supposed to still take place while Peter is in high school. The sequel will take place post-“Avengers 4” and deal with the immediate aftermath of those events.

“Like how the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’ impacted Peter as he was dropped off by Tony and expected to go back to continue his sophomore year, how the hell are the events of ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Untitled [Avengers]’ going to affect him as he, yes, goes back to his junior year?” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told io9 last year.

Photo: Marvel Studios

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (TBA) James Gunn has confirmed that this is the end of his “Guardians” trilogy (though another director could carry on new stories). The cast hasn’t been confirmed, but the “Vol. 2” post-credits scene made it clear that Adam Warlock will be going after Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) ragtag crew.

Pratt recently told ET Canada that he is excited about the sequel. “James [Gunn] has finished the script. I know the story,” he said. “It’s going to be freaking amazing. This is very intentionally essentially the wrap up of a trilogy. So, the first film, the second film, and the third film each are standalone films, but there is an arc from the first to second to third that will wrap up through the course of this film. It’s imaginative, it’s bigger, better, faster, stronger, funnier. It’s going to be great, I’m so excited.”

“Black Widow” (TBA) Marvel Studios hasn’t officially announced Black Widow’s solo movie, but there’s enough buzz to make it clear that it’s in the works. As previously reported, Scarlett Johansson has signed on to return as the reformed KGB agent. Jac Schaeffer is writing the script, and the Hollywood Reporter notes that Marvel is searching for a female director.

Presumably, we’ll also see some other sequels to franchises like “Black Panther,” but Marvel Studios has yet to announce anything else. For now, the studio seems to be focused on wrapping up Phase Three.