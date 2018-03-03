For those who were still wondering if Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were getting along, it appears the women themselves have provided the answer.

Since Markle's engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November 2017, there has been endless speculation about whether or not she and Middleton, who is married to Prince William were getting along. Now, following the second time they were seen together in public, a body language expert is revealing how the two women's' interactions are revealing exactly how their relationship is behind closed doors.

As it turns out, even as the two couples joined the rest of the royal family on the walk to St. Mary Magdalene church for Christmas Day service, there was already evidence that Markle and Middleton were friendly with one another and getting close to each other. It was best evidenced in a photo from the walk, which saw Markle one step behind Prince Harry so she could walk more in line with Middleton.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Keeping the same pace as someone else helps you maintain a connection and engage in conversation," expert Blanca Cobb told Cosmopolitan Magazine.

In addition, Markle turned her head towards her future sister-in-law in an attempt to make eye contact, which showed interest and respect, and both women had genuine smiles and seemed to have zero tension in their bodies, outside of the kind that could have been related to the cold weather.

Similarly, during their most recent engagement, the smiles were still genuine between the two women, but the real symbol that their relationship with one another is fantastic came from their sharing a laugh together on stage and then almost mirroring one another's stances during the laugh.

"When you're in sync, and share a connection or a bond, you simultaneously mimic each other's behaviors, which is indicative of a good relationship," Cobb said. "You don't mimic someone you don't admire or trust."

Overall, Cobb determined that the two are definitely comfortable with one another and are on a solid track to being great friends with one another.

"How you act behind closed doors could be different regardless of whether you're royal," she said. "But from their body language, smiles, and eye contact, I think they have a respectful, friendly, and sisterly relationships with no micro-expressions of anger, disgust, or discontent. They're on a solid foundation and seem to be getting more comfortable with each other."

However, despite the two getting along so well, that doesn't mean that Markle is likely relinquishing the planning of her May nuptials to her sister-in-law, despite reports.

Photo: Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images