Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they will be having a lemon elderflower cake at their wedding. And it will be designed by Claire Ptak, a pastry chef.

Since the confirmation, royal fans have been curious as to what a lemon elderflower cake tastes like. Delish recently shared what the food that will be served at Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 royal wedding tastes like.

According to the publication, an elderflower cake has some floral hints, but it won’t taste like lavender or rose. Unlike other edible flower cakes that have a slightly herby flavor, elderflowers are quite sweet and a little musky. The taste of this cake is also quite close to the flavor of lychees.

Elderflowers also blossom in the English countryside toward the end of May and early June. Last month, the Kensington Palace revealed that Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding cake will feature the flavors of spring.

However, consuming elderflower excessively may not also be good for the health. One medical website revealed that eating it too much may cause vomiting and diarrhea. But if the elderflower is cooked, there is a lower chance for these side effects to occur.

One year before she met Prince Harry, Markle interviewed Ptak for her now-debunked lifestyle website The Tig. During their discussion, the 36-year-old former actress wrote, “Pastry Chef Claire Ptak has hit the nail on the head with her London bakery serving up delightful treats that have garnered a cult following (in that ever so civilized British way) in the UK and beyond.”

Meanwhile, previous rumors about the couple’s wedding cake claimed that Markle and Prince Harry will have a banana cake at their wedding. After all, Prince Harry is a huge fan of anything that has the fruit in it.

“This will be the first royal wedding cake made from bananas,” a source told Town & Country months ago.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson