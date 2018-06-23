Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend two official engagements and one will be with Queen Elizabeth II.

The three royals will attend the Queen’s Young Leaders awards on Tuesday, June 26. The program supports and recognizes young people between the ages of 18 and 29 from across the Commonwealth, and those who have inspired other people’s lives despite the challenges they’ve faced.

In the past, the Queen talked about the program and said that “The Commonwealth can only flourish if its ideas and ideals continue to be young and fresh and relevant to all generations.”

Markle and Prince Harry will also be present at next month’s Youth Challenge Reception. The 33-year-old prince received the title of Commonwealth Youth Ambassador from Her Majesty in April.

At that time, Prince Harry announced that his wife will be joining him in his work as an ambassador. On Friday, Kensington Palace made an official announcement about the royal couple’s involvement in the July 5 gathering.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge Reception on Thursday 5th July at Marlborough House in London, marking the culmination of the Commonwealth’s Youth Leadership workshop,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Markle has already attended four Commonwealth-related events before she tied the knot with her husband. Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express that the Duchess of Sussex could be the royal family’s secret weapon when it comes to appealing to the Queen’s network.

“Meghan is indeed planning to take her activism around the Commonwealth with Harry as part of the Royal Foundation after the wedding. The fact that she is biracial will have enormous appeal to many in the Commonwealth who have previously viewed the royal family as remote. The Royals are used for ‘soft power’ very effectively in visits abroad, this would certainly apply to the Commonwealth as it does to Europe, to promote goodwill during and assuming it happens after Brexit,” he said months ago.

