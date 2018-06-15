Meghan Markle went on her first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth II in Cheshire on Thursday.

Her husband, Prince Harry, wasn’t around at that time. But Markle still made sure to remember him during her tour with his grandmother. While meeting the crowds in Cheshire, Markle was asked how Prince Harry is as a partner, and she said, “best husband ever.”

Markle also revealed that she is enjoying her married life with her prince. The former actress and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Markle just returned to London last week after their short honeymoon in East Africa. According to NBC, the royal couple visited two countries in Africa during their short vacation. As such, rumors that Markle and Prince Harry were in Canada and Ireland were false.

“It was a perfect break and blend of their passions. Restorative and the perfect holiday before starting a very busy second half of 2018,” a source said.

Last month, it was reported that Markle and Prince Harry’s honeymoon won’t happen right after their nuptials. After all, the couple is considered working royals, and they had to attend some engagements first.

Prince Harry and his wife were present at the garden party that was organized to honor Prince Charles’ 70th birthday. Days after their honeymoon, Prince Harry returned to work and attended another engagement without Markle.

Meanwhile, another source told E! News that a private honeymoon among royal couples is something that they always look forward to.

In April the source said, “To say it’s taken some time to find the right location is an understatement. Up until two or three weeks ago, there wasn’t even a honeymoon booked. Going somewhere they can bring minimal security too and not worry about people seeing them has been of the utmost importance,” the source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool