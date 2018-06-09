Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children won’t be called prince and princess, but they will be addressed as lord and lady.

Kelly Lynch, a royal expert, told Express, “Meghan and Harry’s children will be lords and ladies, according to the Letters Patent George V issued in 1917. What’s odd about this rule is that future children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be the grandchildren of the heir to the throne, who will become king (Prince Charles).”

This means that Prince Harry and Markle’s children may eventually become prince and princess, but they have to wait to be called as such.

The 1917 Letter’s Patent also states that all of the great-grandchildren born during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign would not have the prince or princess title until they are the firstborn. In this case, Prince George will retain his retain.

In January 2013, the monarch amended the letter patent to include all of Prince Willliam’s children. This means that Charlotte and Louis will also be called princess and prince, respectively. If the decree wasn’t amended, Charlotte and Louis would have been called Lady Charlotte and Lord Louis.

However, Prince Harry’s future children were not mentioned in the updated letter patent. This means that if they are born while the Queen is still alive, they will be called lord and lady.

Once Prince Charles takes over as the monarch, Prince Harry’s children will be called prince and princess because they are the grandchildren of Charles, who is also called a prince.

The peerage law will also affect the royal couple’s future children. It states that only the male offspring will be able to inherit their dad’s title. Daughters won’t be able to inherit their mom’s title. Due to this, the title Duke of Sussex will eventually die out if Prince Harry and Markle will only have daughters.

