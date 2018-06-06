Prince William and Kate Middleton sent out a “thank you” car to royal fans who have written them sweet notes to commemorate two important occasions.

In April, the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her son Prince Louis. Days later, Princess Charlotte celebrated her third birthday.

The royal couple chose to put Princess Charlotte’s first day of school photo in front of their “thank you” cards. The picture was taken by Middleton in January.

“Thank you for so kindly writing as you did to Princess Charlotte on the occasion of her third birthday. This was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highness who you send their best wishes,” the note in the card read.

Other than Princess Charlotte’s birthday and Prince Louis’ birth, Prince Harry,and Meghan Markle also received over 35,000 cards from royal fans that congratulated them on their recent wedding.

Kensington Palace shared a photo of some of the cards the royal family received in the past month via its official Instagram account. At the center of the picture is an adorable drawing of Markle and Prince Harry on their wedding day. Markle even had a veil on, while Prince Harry donned his signature ginger beard.

“Thank you, everyone, for the beautiful cards and letters following Princes Charlotte’s birthday, the birth of Prince Louis, and the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the caption read.

Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Days after their nuptials, rumors swirled that Queen Elizabeth II gifted the royal couple with a York Cottage. However, Marlene Koenig, a royal expert, and blogger, recently said that these claims are “utter nonsense.”

“I was at Sandringham nearly 3 weeks ago, and asked one of the security people, was told no. The house is the estate office for Sandringham, also right on the tourist path (lake walk) no security,” she wrote on Twitter alongside two photos of the cottage (via Express).

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson