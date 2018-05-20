Princess Diana would’ve loved Meghan Markle’s wedding gown, says the Princess of Wales’ wedding dress designer David Emanuel.

While speaking with Express, Emanuel dubbed Markle’s Clare Waight Keller gown as simple, stylish, elegant and understated.

“I think the story is in the silk jeweled veil, it encompasses all the Commonwealth flowers, which I think is very clever,” he said.

The dress also features pure lines and an open bateau neckline framing from the shoulders, which also helped accentuate Markle’s slender frame. Markle requested two of her favorites to be added to the dress. These are the California poppy and wintersweet.

Meanwhile, Keller finally broke her silence about the gown she created for the “Suits” alum. The Givenchy designer was sworn to secrecy, and her identity was only revealed to the public on Saturday, May 19.

On her Instagram account, she shared a photo of Markle in her dress standing on the steps of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Behind her are her page boys, twins John and Brian Mulroney.

Unfortunately for Keller, some royal fans were disappointed with the way that she tailored the dress for Markle.

One of them said that she felt robbed after waiting for the wedding dress designer announcement. Another person said that Keller’s design was nice, but it didn’t seem suited for Markle. One royal fan called the creation the worst dress ever.

On the contrary, there were also some people that thought the dress was stunning. Some royal fans called it beautiful, while others said that it was gorgeous.

Prior to Saturday’s big reveal, bookies predicted that Markle’s wedding dress will be designed by Ralph & Russo or Stella McCartney. The “Horrible Bosses” star wore McCartney to her evening reception at Frogmore House.

At the reception, Markle was also photographed wearing Princess Diana’s blue emerald cut aquamarine ring, according to People.

Photo: Reuters/Andrew Matthews/Pool