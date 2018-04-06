Kate Middleton is due to give birth to her third child. But what really happens behind the scenes of a royal baby’s birth?

Marcia Moody, a writer for Town & Country recently shared some details about a royal baby’s arrival. According to Moody, female members of the royal family who are about to give birth are quietly brought to the hospital on or before their due date.

Several years ago, Princess Diana and Prince Charles were taken to the hospital by the royal family’s driver before the Princess of Wales gave birth to Prince William. In 2013, Middleton and Prince William were taken to the side of St. Mary’s Hospital to give birth to Prince George on July 22.

Previous patients at St. Mary’s Lindo Wing revealed that the hospital is a safe place to give birth in, but it is not necessarily luxurious. Inside Middleton’s hospital room are a sofa bed and a comfy armchair for her guests. Meals are cooked by chefs and food is brought to the room for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. When it comes to drinks, some options include wine, champagne, and afternoon tea.

During Middleton’s delivery, ministers and counselors are asked to watch over the baby to make sure that he or she won’t be replaced by another infant. When Prince Charles was born several years ago, the royal family’s home secretary was inside the delivery room with Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Charles was also inside the delivery room when Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William and Prince Harry. In the letter he wrote to his grandmother, Patricia Brabourne, Prince Charles said that he’s grateful to have been with Princess Diana during those times.

“I really felt as though I’d shared deeply the process of birth and as a result was rewarded by seeing a small creature which belonged to us even though he seemed to belong to everyone else as well,” Prince Charles wrote at that time.

For every royal birth, a team of 20 top medical staff is asked to stay close to Middleton. Following Princess Charlotte’s birth, Professor Tiong Ghee Teoh said (via The Telegraph), “We had a huge team. For anything that could possibly go wrong, we had a team of people behind each specialty. Everyone was sworn to secrecy about who it was.”

Photo: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images