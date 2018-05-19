Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is finally here and while the bride may be busy making some last minute adjustments ahead of her walk down the aisle, her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is completely at ease.

Middleton is expected to attend the wedding with her husband Prince William and two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, the royal will not have an active role in Markle and Prince Harry’s ceremony compared to the rest of her family members.

The Duchess of Cambridge was reportedly relieved of any duties regarding the wedding ahead of the birth of her third child, Prince Louis, born April 23.

“Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth,” a source told Vanity Fair in April. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day,” the insider added.

When the wedding begins, Prince George will take on the role of a page boy as Princess Charlotte acts as one of Markle’s bridesmaids. Prince William will serve as Prince Harry’s best man after his brother took on the role at his 2011 wedding to Middleton.

However, her family’s involvement in the wedding doesn’t mean Prince Harry and Markle are bitter about Middleton’s lack of participation on their big day.

“They just want Kate to be able to enjoy the day and not worry about anything. Harry has said there’s no pressure on her to do anything. They know Kate will have her hands full.”

Royal expert Marlene Koenig previously told Insider that Middleton’s UK roots may have also prevented her from participating in Markle’s bridal party.

During a British wedding, the bride leads the way down the aisle and is followed by her attendants. “This is not a royal thing, but a British tradition,” Koenig explained.

In that case, Middleton, who is the future queen consort, would have to “take on a serving position” which wouldn’t be acceptable for someone of her status.

Nonetheless, Middleton, who was spotted arriving at Windsor Castle on Thursday, will be present at St. George’s Chapel to support Prince Harry and Markle on their wedding day.

Photo: Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images