Sarah Ferguson will play an important role at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12.

James Brookes, a royal expert, told Express, “There is no doubt, I think, that Eugenie’s mother, Fergie, will play a large role in helping her daughter prepare for her big day. Eugenie’s already said that family is a huge part of her life and that she wouldn’t be able to make tough decisions without her mom.”

The royal expert is also convinced that Ferguson and Prince Andrew will work together in making sure that Princess Eugenie’s big day will go on smoothly. The former couple’s experience with royal weddings will come in handy for their daughter’s wedding day.

“The fact that both her mom and dad have the first-hand experience of a royal wedding will mean Eugenie has a good pool of advice she can draw on, should those nerves start to creep in,” Brookes said.

In related news, Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, told Express that he also thinks Ferguson will be on hand for her daughter’s wedding.

“I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah, Duchess of York, will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress. This is an important time for any bride and I have no doubt Princess Eugenie will be getting guidance from her mother while planning this special day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress designer has not yet been revealed. But Siobhan Mulholland of Cambridge Vintage Bridal is positive that whatever design the 28-year-old princess will choose would have a nod to her mom.

“Princess Eugenie is a woman who definitely knows what suits her and she sticks to it. We very rarely see her in floor-skimming dresses or even trousers because she works the A-line knee/shin-skimmer dresses so well. If ever someone had the opportunity to up-cycle and restructure an iconic 1980s wedding dress, it’s Eugenie,” Mulholland told Express.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool