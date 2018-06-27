People who took a dip in Florida's waters are complaining of an itchy rash, which is being determined as sea lice. While the name suggests it to be a lice, this is actually a rash caused by miniature larvae of marine life.

Serious cases of sea lice can show flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, chills and nausea. The condition – also known as seabather’s eruption – is common at the beginning of the summer, according to Florida’s Poison Control Centers. Symptoms of "swimmer's itch" include tingling or burning skin, small reddish pimples and tiny blisters. This occurs when tiny, microscopic sea anemones and baby jellyfish release stinging cells.

Sometimes people are unaware they are stung until a rash appears hours after being in the water, after which the itching starts.

To lower your risk of getting sea lice, health officials suggest the following:

1. People must not swim when "sea lice" is present, and check lifeguard postings before swimming.

2. Avoid wearing t-shirts in the water.

3. Wear sunscreen, it may help reduce contact with the larvae, which are more likely to live in shallow water by the shoreline.

4. Shower right after swimming in the ocean.

5. Thoroughly clean bathing suit after use.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “swimmer's itch” or sea lice is not contagious.

"What a gorgeous day out here on Pensacola beach we are flying green flags with calm surf conditions. We also have purple flags in the air due to sea lice (small jelly fish) please remember to drink plenty of water and apply lots of sunscreen. We hope everyone has a beautiful Tuesday!" Pensacola Beach Lifeguards wrote on Facebook along with a video.

Florida saw its worst sea lice outbreak in 1995, when an infestation spanned the state's waterfront from the Florida Keys to Jacksonville.

This sea lice is not the same as the oval-shaped crustaceans that are often seen hanging on to salmon — they are parasites.

Photo: Reuters