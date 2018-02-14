In 2008, dance fans had a memorable Valentine’s Day when “Step Up 2: The Streets” opened up in theaters, giving them their perfect holiday plans.

The follow-up to the original movie starring Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan once again followed the lives of students at the Maryland School of the Arts (MSA) and their careers in dance and music. Though the competition prize was different this time around, for respect, not a scholarship, the film had all of the same qualities fans knew and loved.

To celebrate having been able to enjoy this movie for the last 10 years, let’s catch up with the cast and see what they’re up to now.

Briana Evigan (Andie)

Deciding to change things up after this light-hearted dance romance, Evigan starred in a slew of horror flicks and thrillers afterward, including “Sorority Row” with Rumer Willis and “Mother’s Day” with Jaime King. In 2012, she went the complete opposite and played the lead in Ion’s holiday movie “A Star for Christmas.” Clearly she enjoyed her time in this genre because after she reprised her role of Andie in “Step Up: All In,” she joined the Hallmark Channel family with her flick “Once Upon a Holiday” in 2015. Now, she currently has two more thrillers in the works for 2018, “River Runs Red” with Taye Diggs and “Already Married” with Josh Kelly.

Robert Hoffman (Chase)

It’s funny how things work out sometimes, as the first two “Step Up” films featured stars from the 2006 teen comedy “She’s The Man.” Hoffman and Tatum worked together on the film and then they each got their own movie in the franchise. After Hoffman wrapped up his installment, he went on to work with Ashley Tisdale in the comedy “Aliens in the Attic,” as well as guest star on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “90210” and “The Night Shift.” He recently worked with Tisdale again on the 2016 movie “Amateur Night.”

Hoffman also has a YouTube channel where he posts dance videos, as well as comedy skits, though he now posts them more frequently to his Instagram.

Adam Sevani (Moose)

Aside from challenging Miley Cyrus and her friend Mandy Jiroux to an online dance battle later in 2008, Sevani has continued to show off his skills in the last three “Step Up” sequels. He also had a small part in Cyrus’ 2012 romantic drama film “LOL.” Most recently, he reunited with his franchise co-star Alyson Stoner for a fun video on her YouTube channel this past November.

Cassie (Sophie)

Taking a break from music, this was Cassie’s major acting debut, with only one previous credit for her small role in the 2003 action film “Barbarian.” After “Step Up 2” came out, Cassie returned to the world of music and dropped a few singles over the years, but had label issues. She eventually released her second studio album, “RockaByeBaby,” in 2013. Three years later, she switched back to movies and came out with the rom-com “The Perfect Match,” as well as her own dance movie, “Honey 3: Dare to Dance."

Will Kemp (Blake)

A few years after this role, Kemp took on some TV guest stints before starring opposite Shiri Appleby in the Lifetime movie “Kristin’s Christmas Past.” Since then he has worked on “Reign” and “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.” He’s also kept the TV movies going for Lifetime and has one in the works for Hallmark Channel with Bethany Joy Lenz, called “Royal Matchmaker.” It’s set to premiere in March.

Harry Shum Jr. (Cable)

Right after this dance flick, Shum landed his breakout role of Mike Chang on Fox’s “Glee,” which he played up until the show’s end in 2015. A year later, he took on the character Magnus Bane in “Shadowhunters,” Freeform’s adaptation of “The Mortal Instruments” series. While he continues on this show, he also has two movies in the works, “Escape Plan 3” and “Crazy Rich Asians.” The latter reunites him with “Step Up 2” director, Jon M. Chu.

Danielle Polanco (Missy)

Polanco went on to reprise her role in “Step Up 3D,” as well as use her dance skills in movies and shows like “Friends with Benefits,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Inside Amy Schumer” and “The Wiz Live.” Polanco also works on music videos, both as a choreographer and dancer. She could most recently be seen in Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” video.