A new year means new deals and more shopping for many. However, New Year’s Day is observed as a federal holiday in the United States, which means government buildings, schools and select stores will be closed Monday.

While many retailers will be closed in honor of New Year’s Day, some will be open with shortened hours, which may make shopping a bit more difficult. To prepare for the change in schedule, adjusted business hours have been listed below.

Barnes and Noble: Most locations are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., but could close earlier, so check individual store hours.

Best Buy: The electronics retailer will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Big Lots: Many stores will operate during regular hours, which is 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco: The wholesaler will close earlier at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

CVS: The pharmacy is open 24 hours and will remain open Monday depending on locations.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: The sports retailer will be closed on Monday.

Giant: Most locations will be open on New Year’s Day at 6 a.m.

Hobby Lobby: Stores will close early on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

IKEA: The Scandinavian retailer will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing an hour earlier than its regular schedule.

Kmart: Most locations will be open during normal hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohl’s: Most locations will operate during normal hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kroger: Many locations will remain open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Macy’s: The mega-retailer will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday

Target: Most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday.

Toys R Us: the toy store’s hours will operate as usual from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., but check individual locations for details.

Rite Aid: Most locations are open 24 hours and are likely to remain open New Year’s Day.

Walgreens: If it is a 24-hour location it will remain open Monday.

Walmart: If the location is open 24 hours, it will run as usual, but check individual locations otherwise.

Photo: Getty Images