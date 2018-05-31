The latest disturbing Instagram fad is the "Toblerone Tunnel," named after the European chocolate but related to a triangular-shaped space where the top of a woman’s thighs meet her bikini bottoms.

This dangerous body trend has taken over social media with users showing off their Toblerone Tunnels, citing celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Wright as inspiration. The latest social media trend, which follows the “thigh gap” and “thighbrow” crazes, is inherently dangerous.

“Social media crazes like the Toblerone Tunnel tend to go viral pretty quickly and can have a damaging effect on young women’s body image and self-esteem,” the head of the Be Real Campaign for body confidence, Liam Preston, told Unilad. “We’ve seen it before with the thigh gap trend, which saw many young girls try to conform to a beauty standard that’s not only unobtainable for the majority of them, but also can encourage them to use unhealthy methods to achieve it.”

He added, “It’s important that we celebrate different bodies and shapes and not thrive to look the same by following the latest social media craze.”

Critics claim this trend, like the thigh gap, is just another unrealistic and problematic body goal for women to aspire to, triggering body dysmorphia or disordered eating habits among people.

A National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children spokesman told BBC Three earlier this week these "body trends" have dangerous effects on self-esteem, even if they seem like "harmless fun."

"Constant exposure to images of picture perfect people can have a negative effect on the self-esteem of young people, and in particular teenage girls. They need to be supported and reassured that everyone is different and beautiful in their own right, no matter whether they match up to the latest body fad or not,” he said.

Many Twitter users poked fun at the movement, while some didn't mind the latest fad.

“Yeah I’ve got a toblerone tunnel . . . otherwise known as my throat,” writes one social media user. While another said: “What in the actual f--- is wrong with the world when girls are posting pictures of their arses on t’interweb and inviting people to check out their ‘toblerone tunnels?’. I always thought your toblerone tunnel was the one between between your nose and your chin."

A third user wrote: ​“I always thought your toblerone tunnel was the one between between your nose and your chin."

Photo: Reuters/Darren Staples