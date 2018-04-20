While fans of "Game of Thrones" know they may have to prepare to lose some of their favorite characters over the course of the show's upcoming final season, they may get to know a few new faces along the way before the series comes to a close in 2019.

According to Winter Is Coming, at least eight new characters are being added in the new season in a variety of roles, with a series of others as well in smaller parts. According to the site, the parts range from ones that seem set to appear in only one scene to others that will be featured more than once.

The list of parts include:

A Northern Girl, approximately 8-10 years old, who was brought up in a family of soldiers and displays "dauntlessness and integrity." According to the site, it appears this role was already cast and may be the role of "Martha," which will be portrayed by a young actress named Bronte Carmichael.

An 8-12-year-old boy who is physically fit and comes from a poor background. It's also noted that the actor who portrays the role needs to "completely own the scenes that he appears in."

A sad-eyed young girl between the ages of 9 and 11 with a neutral southern accent who will share "one excellent scene with a leading cast member."

A young mother aged 25-30 who is poor and in "a survival situation," as well as a daughter, portrayed by twins aged 5-8. The characters are expected to appear in multiple scenes over the course of a single episode.

Sarra, who could potentially be Walder Frey's granddaughter, and will be portrayed by actress Danielle Galligan.

Willa, a character who may also be a Frey granddaughter, who will be portrayed by "Eastenders" actress Alice Nokes.

An unspecified role portrayed by Emer McDaid.

Additional roles include calls for a Mercenary, Northern farmer, sassy and attractive girl, Northern sentry, sailor, guards, a military guard, a male soldier, a village girl, a clean0shaven grieving man and a group of five characters.

These roles will all join the new character of Harry Strickland, the leader of the Golden Company, the mercenary group from Essos whom Cersei (Lena Headey) contracted to help her fight for the Iron Throne. Strickland will be portrayed by German actor Marc Rissmann.

For now, it's unclear what the roles will be and how much a part they'll play in the final six episodes.

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO in 2019.

