Fans of "Dancing With the Stars" are hoping for any news they can find about the show's upcoming abbreviated all-athlete season, and while details about the actual cast and which pros are joining up won't be released for a while, there are some small bits of news regarding the show.

Here's everything we know so far about the new season:

It's Not Necessarily Being Called Season 26

Though it would be the 26th time teams took to the dance floor to compete for a Mirrorball trophy, the new season is not being titled (as of yet) as the official "Season 26." When the new episodes were first announced, host Tom Bergeron shared with fans that "Season 26" wouldn't air until the Fall, meaning that the show was no longer following the two full seasons a year format.

The New Season Is "Bite-Sized"

Bergeron also revealed early on that unlike a traditional season of the show, this version would only last four weeks. It's unclear if it would mean a significantly lesser number of teams competing as a result.

The Show Will Have A Later Premiere Date

In order to likely accommodate the "American Idol" reboot, the shortened season will be starting later than usual. Whereas the Spring season usually airs from March-May, the new season won't even begin until April 30.

Several Potential Names Have Been Floated As Participating

Though an official cast reveal won't be announced for some time, that hasn't stopped the speculation of any number of names of both former and current athletes from being floated around. Names that have been circulated have included Caitlyn Jenner (who was quickly labeled as unlikely to participate), Kobe Bryant, Colin Kaepernick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (who denied he would ever do the show).

The Show May Seek Olympic Athletes

The late timing for the show could also be to let potential Olympic athletes compete on the mini season. Athletes fresh off the Olympics have often done well on the show, with former Olympians Apollo Anton Ohno, Kristi Yamaguchi and Shawn Johnson. Directly after winning gold in the 2014 Winter Games, Meryl Davis also went on to win the title, as did gymnast Laurie Hernandez after winning gold in the 2016 Summer Games.

