People either really love Kanye West or hate him, and it seems like this “Westworld” star falls under the former.

James Marsden, who plays host Teddy Flood in the HBO sci-fi show, told Men’s Health that he is his own worst critic, and he sometimes wishes he could think like the rapper.

“You do want to be great,” he said. “You want to affect people, but I don’t always come home from work thinking, ‘Wow, I really nailed that scene today.’ I can be hard on myself. I have to train myself to stop being cerebral about it. To stop overthinking it. Sometimes I go home thinking, ‘Ah, am I a fraud?’”

Marsden is a bit careful with self-praise, because it is often unwarranted. However, he made an exception when it comes to West.

“The people who are like, ‘Oh, that was great. I’m the best,’ are usually the ones who aren’t. Unless you’re Kanye West. I wish I could be that confident about myself. I wish I could think like him, telling myself I’m awesome all day long. I wasn’t raised that way, or to think or speak that way. But it’s impressive,” he said.

Marsden also discussed the complexities of “Westworld” humans and hosts, and he said that being a part of the series helped make him a more conscious being.

“It makes us look at behavior, and we see some very dark behavior on this show,” he said. “I have to wash it off afterward, and then physically I have to wash it off to get the blood out of my ears and body orifices. You just have to learn to roll with the craziness.”

Because of the heavy scenes they have to film, Marsden revealed that he and co-star Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy/Wyatt, would often goof off on set. They would either pretend they’re in a musical or practice lines while using the voice of Will Ferrell’s character from “Anchorman.”

Meanwhile, Wood said in a separate interview that she became desensitized to scary things after all the horrible things she witnessed while filming “Westworld.”

“I go to haunted houses every year, only this time I wasn’t getting scared,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ And I realized: I’ve been [filming] Season 2 too long. I’ve been completely desensitized to blood and dead bodies. So you can expect a lot of carnage.”

Dolores really had to step up this season as she led her fellow hosts to a revolution, and she is lucky to have Teddy by her side. They were programmed to love one another, but fresh situations are coming up that are putting their relationship to the test.

Wood told ET they are “finding out what their relationship is, now that there are no barriers and no narratives, and if that love is real, you know, or just imagined.”

“Westworld” Season 2 airs every Sunday on HBO. Photo: HBO