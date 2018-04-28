A double elimination will be looming over the official introduction to the cast of "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes," and before the night comes to an end, two of the 10 pairs will be forced to say their goodbyes.

The ABC reality competition series returns Monday, April 30 for a shortened four-week season, which will see athletes teaming up with the show's pros for a chance to win the famed Mirrorball trophy. He first routines will feature the 10 teams dancing to a variety of different routines and are set to an intriguing mix of songs that may be introducing fans to other facets of these teams' personalities.

The night will also be exciting because it is the first time the teams will get a chance to show the viewers and the judges what they can do. And while it will be fun to see where they end up on the leaderboard, everything will come down to the live viewer votes if a team hopes to advance to the second week of the competition.

So what routines will the "Athletes" pairs perform during week one? According to Buddy TV, the routines are:

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson (#TeamJustFriends): The figure skater and his partner and performing a Cha-Cha-Cha to "Sissy That Walk" by RuPaul.

Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko (#TeamMirrorBallers): The Notre Dame star will dance a Salsa to "Them Girls" by Whitney Myer.

Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson (#TeamMoveItorLugeIt): The Olympic Luger and his former champion partner will tackle a Salsa to "Mr. Put It Down" by Ricky Martin feat. Pitbull.

Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev: The Olympic snowboarder's performance will likely be an emotional one. The team is performing the only Viennese Waltz of the night, which will be set to the song "Feeling Good" by the recently deceased Avicii.

Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe (#TeamPitchPerfect): The softball star and her partner will take on a Foxtrot to Carrie Underwood's "All-American Girl."

Johnny Damon and Emma Slater (#TeamHomeRun): The two-time World Series champ will also tackle a Foxtrot, to the song "Centerfield" by John Fogerty.

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess (#TeamBackThatPassUp): The football star and his partner are dancing a Cha-Cha-Cha to Bruno Mars' "Finesse."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold (#TeamTallandSmall): The NBA great and his reigning champ partner will dance a Cha-Cha-Cha to "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" by Stevie Wonder.

Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten (#TeamFireIceandSpice): The figure skater and her partner will dance a Salsa to "No Excuses" by Meghan Trainor.

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber (#TeamAxellent): The former skating star and her partner are dancing a Foxtrot to "When You Believe" by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

"Dancing With The Stars: Athletes" premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC