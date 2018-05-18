It seems like just yesterday fans were being introduced to the teams competing on "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes," and now, the field of contenders has been narrowed down to just three teams—one of whom will be crowned as the season's champions on Monday night's finale.

The ABC reality competition series narrowed the field from six teams to just three during the semi-finals, and after the triple elimination saw a shocking end to Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson, Jennie Finch-Daigle and Keo Motsepe, and Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten's runs on the show, only Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson, Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess, and Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber were left standing.

Now, with the highly anticipated freestyle rounds, as well as other individual routines on the horizon, the teams will have to make sure they pull off their best numbers yet during the finals, as last week's viewer votes and this week's judge's scores won't be the only thing that determines the winner. According to Just Jared, this week, like the season premiere, viewers will conduct live "last chance" votes on ABC.com and Facebook throughout the episode. When all of those votes are factored in with the judge's points and the votes from last week, one team will be announced as the "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes" winners and walk away with the special Mirrorball trophy.

So what will the teams perform in an effort to secure those crucial votes? Here's the breakdown:

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson (#TeamJustFriends): For their dance that is inspired by their journey on the show, the season's front-runners will perform a Jazz routine to "Anything You Can Do" from the "Annie Get Your Gun" soundtrack. When they enter the freestyle round, they will perform to the son "Scooby Doo Pa Pa" by DJ Kass.

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess (#TeamBackThatPassUp): Josh's journey on the show will be showcased through a Foxtrot set to "Conqueror" by the "Empire" cast, featuring Estelle and Jussie Smollett. For their freestyle, he and Sharna will perform to Thirty Seconds to Mars' "Walk on Water."

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber (#TeamAxellent): The surprising additions to the finals will perform a Viennese Waltz set to "The Time Of My Life" by David Cook to chronicle the former ice skater's journey on the show, before setting their sights on a freestyle routine set to "I Will Survive" by The Pussycat Dolls.

Who will win? Tune in to the finale of "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" on Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.