It may seem hard to believe, but the cast of "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" is already in the semifinals, and before the night comes to an end, half of the teams will say their goodbyes, thanks to a shocking triple elimination.

The ABC reality competition series still has six teams remaining in the competition, and with such a huge elimination looming, the teams are being put to work. They will face two rounds of competition once again, but unlike their Team Dances in Week 2, where they worked together to get higher scores, this time, their second round will involve for personal battles, with dance-offs that will secure them extra points. According to Just Jared, the public will vote live for their favorite couples via an online "Passion Meter," while the judges will also select a favorite routine. If the judges have a tie on their panel, then the couple who received the most votes from viewers will be named the winner.

Those bonus points will then be added to the scores they received during the individual rounds of competition, where they will perform routines inspired by the MVP in their lives. All scores from the night's competition will be added to the public votes from last week to determine which three teams will go home, and which three will compete in next week's final round.

So what routines will the teams perform? Here's the full breakdown.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Individual Rounds:

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson (#TeamJustFriends): For the first round, the competition's frontrunners will attempt a Contemporary routine that is set to the song "O" by Coldplay.

For the first round, the competition's frontrunners will attempt a Contemporary routine that is set to the song "O" by Coldplay. Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten (#TeamFireIceandSpice): The other champion figure skater who is dominating the competition will dance the Quickstep set to a song by the in-house band Ray Chew Live. That song is titled "Bo$$."

The other champion figure skater who is dominating the competition will dance the Quickstep set to a song by the in-house band Ray Chew Live. That song is titled "Bo$$." Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess (#TeamBackThatPassUp): Josh and Sharna will attempt to reclaim their former glory at the top with a Contemporary routine set to "Stand By Me" by The Bootstraps.

Josh and Sharna will attempt to reclaim their former glory at the top with a Contemporary routine set to "Stand By Me" by The Bootstraps. Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber (#TeamAxellent): After an interesting Redneck themed Quickstep, Tonya and Sasha will try to make some magic with a Rumba set to "See You Again" by Tyler Ward.

After an interesting Redneck themed Quickstep, Tonya and Sasha will try to make some magic with a Rumba set to "See You Again" by Tyler Ward. Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson (#TeamMoveItorLugeIt): Chris and Witney will once again try to impress the judges with his growth. Performing to Ray Chew Live's "I Got Rhythm," they will dance the Foxtrot.

Chris and Witney will once again try to impress the judges with his growth. Performing to Ray Chew Live's "I Got Rhythm," they will dance the Foxtrot. Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe (#TeamPitchPerfect): Jennie and Keo will slow things down with a Viennese Waltz set to "The Rest of Our Life" by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Dance-Off Rounds:

All bets are off when Adam and Mirai, who are best friends, face-off against one another in this round. Both teams will attempt a Jive for the first time as they dance to the song "Johnny B. Goode" by Chuck Berry.

The other two remaining teams with male athletes will face-off when Chris and Witney and Josh and Sharna perform side-by-side Salsa routines to "WTF (Where They From)" by Missy Elliott featuring Pharrell Williams.

Finally, the ladies will take the floor, with Jennie and Keo and Tonya and Sasha performing Cha Cha routines to "Dance" by DNCE.

"Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.