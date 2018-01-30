Meghan Markle can be creative with her long dark locks at her wedding to Prince Harry.

But after her messy bun was criticized recently, it seems that Markle will not wear her hair that way during her May 19 nuptials. The former “Suits” star may still opt for a neat bun on her wedding day just like Grace Kelly, Zara Phillips, Princess Caroline and more.

On the other hand, she may also choose to let her hair down at her wedding in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Markle has also been spotted in at least two outings with her hair down so it would not be a surprise if she will show off her stunning locks on her special day.

But Markle also has the option to follow Kate Middleton’s footsteps of typing her hair in a half bun. This way, she will look neater, but she will also be able to display her healthy hair.

Meanwhile, there are also speculations suggesting that Markle will finally wear a tiara during her wedding to Prince Harry. And if this will push through, the 36-year-old’s hairdresser needs to be very careful.

“It’s never good to spray pearls and turquoise, as there is a serious risk of them staining. Hairspray immediately deadens the color and fire of precious stones. It is a fairly new invention, but a menace to the final effect,” said Geoffrey Munn, a London jewelry expert.

Munn told Town & Country that there is a technique that hairdressers follow to make sure that the stones on the tiara will not be damaged.

“Most experienced hairdressers shield the stones from the spray with a piece of card. In the past, hairpieces were commonplace, if not mandatory, and the hair plastered with all manner of pomades to give it substance. These days it’s squeaky clean, and it has become all the more difficult to anchor the tiara to the head,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson