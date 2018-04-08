Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to be part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

British people prefer children for their entourage. So, Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are expected to be part of their uncle Harry's big day.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will likely have a role and they will walk down the aisle too. "It is certainly expected that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are page boy and flower girl or bridesmaid," Fitzwilliams told Express.

"There is long royal tradition where royal children play key roles at weddings which is charming," he added.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig also believes that the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be part of the entourage. In fact, she admitted that would be "shocked" if she would not see the young royals.

"George and Charlotte are Harry's only niece and nephew, so it would be a real shocker if they were not included," Koenig told Harper's Bazaar. "In Britain, the bride goes down the aisle first, followed by attendants or bridesmaids and page boys holding the train."

Kensington Palace did not confirm Prince George and Princess Charlotte's roles in the upcoming wedding. However, the speaker stated that Markle already met the children many times while adding that "the wedding will be a family event. You can expect the family to be involved."

If Prince George and Princess Charlotte are indeed part of the entourage as page boy and bridesmaid, this is not the first time for the siblings to play the role. They had the same roles when their aunt Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in May 2017.

Meanwhile, Middleton was reportedly worried about Prince George and Princess Charlotte's behavior on Pippa's big day. She was concerned that they would misbehave considering their age.

"[Kate] said that they were all really looking forward to her sister’s wedding at the weekend, but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave," said Andrew Bates after chatting with Middleton. "She said she was hopeful that they would be good, but you never know at that age."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson