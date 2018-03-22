The “Deadpool 2” trailer has a lot of fun moments, but comic book fans were delighted when it confirmed that the Merc with a Mouth is putting together X-Force. However, if you haven’t read the Marvel comics, you might not know about the group.

X-Force was a team of mutants that was more forceful than others. Instead of waiting and protecting people when villains went out of control, they tried to find the bad guys before they became a problem.

The X-Force attacked terrorist groups like the Mutant Liberation Front. They also tried to stop attacks like bombings on the World Trade Center, according to Marvel Database.

Photo: 20th Century Fox

Cable, who will be played by Josh Brolin in “Deadpool 2,” founded the team in the comics. Originally, the lineup included Cannonball, Boom-Boom, Warpath, Shatterstar, Feral and Domino (who was actually being impersonated by Copycat). Since then, various mutants have temporarily or permanently joined the X-Force. Bedlam, Caliban, Collossus, Forge, Siryn, Psylocke and more have been part of the team.

The “Deadpool 2” trailer (seen at the top of this page) doesn’t make the entire lineup known. However, it looks pretty different from the comics. Rather than forming X-Force, it looks like the team will be created to stop Cable from killing a child. Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), who both appeared in the first movie, are in the heroic group. Domino (Zazie Beetz), who will be introduced in the sequel, will also be on the team. She tells Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) that their team name is “a little derivative.”

It also appears that Terry Crews’ character will be invited, but 20th Century Fox has not announced who he will play in the sequel. Similarly, actress Shioli Kutsuna is playing an X-Force member as well. She is rocking some purple hair and electric powers, but we don’t know who she is yet.

A couple others also appear in the plane with Deadpool, presumably to help him stop Cable. They are also unidentified.

It’s not just X-Force that fans are anxious to identify. A secret cameo was also recently filmed, and fans are speculating about everyone from Wolverine to Iron Man appearing.

“Deadpool 2” hits theaters May 18.