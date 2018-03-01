March isn’t just for basketball. Netflix is adding plenty of new movies and TV shows to their lineup. Check out the best new titles below.

“Revolutionary Road” (March 1) Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunited in this 2008 historical drama about a 1950s suburban couple who feel trapped. They plan a way to escape their mundane lives.

“Ghostbusters” (March 1) Who ya gonna call? This team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) are the only ones who know how to save New York from ghosts. The 1984 flick is sure to make you laugh.

“Cruel Intentions” (March 1) Annette (Reese Witherspoon) plans to stay a virgin until marriage. Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) makes a bet with Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe) to change her mind. The less-beloved sequels to the 1999 drama will also be added to Netflix in March.

“Up In The Air” (March 1) George Clooney plays a corporate downsizer — meaning his job is to travel all over the country to fire people. Anna Kendrick’s character has an idea that would allow him to stop traveling, and Clooney must show her why the job has to be done in person.

“Jessica Jones” Season 2 (March 8) Netflix’s female superhero show returns on International Women’s Day. In Season 2, Jessica (Krysten Ritter) has to deal with the aftermath of killing Kilgrave (David Tennant) and learns exactly how she got her superpowers.

Photo: Netflix/David Giesbrecht

“Santa Clarita Diet” Season 2 (March 23) Drew Barrymore’s zombie comedy returns for its sophomore season. Suburban mom Sheila is becoming even more undead, so it’s important for the family to find a cure. Also, the authorities will start noticing how many bodies are going missing from the area.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” Season 2 (March 30) As Count Olaf tries even more plans to get to the Baudelaire children’s money, the kids find more clues about their parents. Expect the second season to tackle about four books from the Lemony Snicket series. As previously reported, the Netflix TV show is expected to end with Season 3.

Photo: Netflix

“Let Me In” (March 31) Middle schooler Owen (Kodi Smit-McPhee) is viciously bullied at school and ignored by his parents. He finds a friend in his new neighbor Abby (Chloe Grace Moretz), but she has a massive secret. Though the 2010 thriller is about young teens, it’s rated R.

Netflix has no shortage of movies, specials and TV shows starting in March. Check out the full list of new arrivals below:

March 1

“300”

“21 Thunder” Season 1

“2307: Winter’s Dream”

“Adel Karam: Live from Beirut”

“Adventureland”

“Algo Muy Gordo”

“Alpha and Omega”

’Battle Drone”

“Beerfest”

“Casino”

“Cruel Intentions”

“Cruel Intentions 2”

“Cruel Intentions 3”

“Deathgrip”

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

“Ghostbusters”

“Ghostbusters 2”

“Gridiron Gang”

“Guess Who”

“Hostage”

“I Am Number Four”

“I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry”

“Jackass: Number Two”

“Land Gold Women”

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” Season 18

“Martian Child”

“Moon”

“People Like Us”

“Revolutionary Road”

“Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild”

“The Brothers Grimm”

“The Bucket List”

“The Descent”

“The Descent: Part 2”

“The Experiment”

“The Fifth Estate”

“The Gift”

“The Lazarus Project”

“True to the Game”

“Untraceable”

“Up in the Air”

“Wet Hot American Summer”

“Women at War 1939-1945”

March 2

“B: The Beginning” Season 1

“Flint Town” Season 1

“Girls Incarcerated” Season 1

“Les Affamés”

“Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja”

“Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial”

“Voltron: Legendary Defender” Season 5

March 4

“Expedition China”

“The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale”

March 5

“F The Prom”

“The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes” Season 1

March 6

“Benji”

“Borderliner” Season 1

“For the Love of Benji”

“Gad Elmaleh: American Dream”

March 7

“Aftershock”

March 8

“Bad Guys: Vile City” Season 1

“Ladies First”

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Season 2

March 9

“A.I.C.O. Incarnation” Season 1

“Collateral: Limited Series”

“Love” Season 3

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” (Episode: Malala Yousafzai)

“Nailed It” Season 1

“The Outsider”

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” Season 2

March 10

“Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio”

March 12

“Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl”

“Troy: The Odyssey”

March 13

“Children of the Whales” Season 1

“Ricky Gervais: Humanity”

“Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout”

“Terrace House: Opening New Doors” Part 1

March 15

“Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie”

“Power Rangers Ninja Steel” Season 1

“Tabula Rasa” Season 1

“The Hollywood Masters” Season 2

March 16

“Benji”

“Edha” Season 1

“On My Block” Season 1

“Spirit Riding Free” Season 4

“Take Your Pills”

“The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter”

“Wild Wild Country” Season 1

March 19

“In Search of Fellini”

March 20

“100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice”

“The Standups” Season 2

March 21

“Conor McGregor: Notorious”

March 23

“Alexa & Katie” Season 1

“Dinotrux Supercharged” Season 2

“Game Over, Man!”

“Layla M.”

“Requiem” Season 1

“Roxanne Roxanne”

“Santa Clarita Diet” Season 2

“SWORDGAI The Animation” Part 1

“The Mechanism” Season 1

March 24

“Red Trees”

March 27

“Men on a Mission: 2018”

March 28

“50 First Dates”

“Little Women”

“Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown”

“The Art of War”

March 30

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” Season 2

“First Match”

“Happy Anniversary”

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” Season 2, Part 1

“Rapture” Season 1

“Reboot: The Guardian Code” Season 1

“Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural”

“The Titan”

“Trailer Park Boys” Season 12

“Trump: An American Dream” Season 1

March 31

“Let Me In”

But when the new comes in, the old titles have to go. See which movies are disappearing from Netflix HERE.