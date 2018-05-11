Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) just tied the knot on CBS ’ “Big Bang Theory” Season 11.

Following Thursday night’s episode, Steve Holland spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to dish on what’s next for the newly married couple. In Season 12, Holland said that fans of Shamy could expect to see some little changes in the couple’s dynamic.

“Hopefully, like a lot of the things we’ve done, the changes will be small things that add up to big changes. I think that’s true of marriage because it doesn’t seem like that much of a change, because Amy and Sheldon were already living together, but it does start to raise other things. That will be fun for us to explore next season. Marriage won’t be a straight line for them; it would be easy, ‘They lived happily ever after.’ There’s going to be some fun in watching the two of them adjust to married life. So hopefully that growth has some ups and downs but mostly, ultimately, it’s trending upward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Holland also responded to speculations suggesting Season 12 will be the end for the hit CBS series. He said that if it will be the last for “Big Bang Theory,” their goal is to not leave anything on the table. All loose storylines will be addressed and resolved.

“If Season 12 is going to be the end, I do think they should tout it as the final season. I’m not sure when we’ll have a definitive answer on that. I’m sure we’ll know before we’re writing the last half of the season – or before – whether we’re writing a series or a season finale. That’s really important. We need to know what we’re doing to make sure that if this is the end, to give the best ending we can and the best closure to these characters,” he said.

In the past, fans of the series thought Sheldon and Amy’s wedding will be the series finale storyline for “Big Bang Theory.” But since it already happened, Holland said that something else will be explored at the end of Season 12.

Photo: CBS