From a “Guardians of the Galaxy” thrill ride to a “Tron” coaster, there are dozens of attractions planned to open at the Disney Parks in the coming years. Fans may be looking to save their next trip until the headliner attractions release, but for those wanting to visit Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in 2018, there are still new adventures to anticipate at the U.S. theme parks.

Toy Story Land

This summer will see the opening of Toy Story land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. The new land will include a family-friendly roller coaster designed after Slinky Dog from the films called Slinky Dog Dash. Alien Swirling Saucers, a teacup-adjacent attraction, will be included in the new land.

Pixar Pier

Disney’s California Adventure in Anaheim is about to go under a huge overhaul come January. The summer of 2018 will see its Paradise Pier land turn into Pixar Pier. The ever popular California Screamin’ will be transformed to incorporate the Pixar classic “The Incredibles.” Guests will also see a re-theming of Mickey’s Fun Wheel. Disney Parks Blog reports an “Inside Out” family-friendly attraction will be added to the area at a later date.

Star Wars Land

Disney World fans will have to wait a little longer to see the opening of Star Wars - Galaxy’s Edge. Like the West Coast version, the East Coast land is not set to open until 2019, however, it has been stated on numerous occasion that Disney’s version in Anaheim is much further along in construction. Does this mean guests will be able to experience it before 2018 comes to a close? We’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, “Star Wars” lovers can anticipate both lands to sport two different “Star Wars” themed attractions, one which will make guests feel as if they’re in charge of piloting the Millennium Falcon. Each land takes up an astounding 14 acres and will also include themed shops and restaurants.

Disney World guests also have a “Star Wars” themed hotel to look forward to. The resort doesn’t have an official opening date yet but has been teased to feature an “immersive” experience.

While Disneyland isn’t offering up a “Star Wars” hotel, guests can start experiencing “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” by ILMxLAB and The VOID staring Jan. 5, 2018 at Downtown Disney District. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Marvel Superheroes

Fresh off the success of Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, a re-theming of The Tower of Terror at Disney’s California Adventure, Disney has more plans to include superheroes at its park. At D23 expo this year, it was revealed that Spider-Man and The Avengers would be arriving for a “completely immersive Super Hero universe.”

Disney World Skyliner

It’s not a ride, per se, but it is sure to bring excitement to Disney World guests. Disney’s Skyliner transportation system was announced this year, and while an opening date for the project is not unknown, it’s clear work is already well underway. The Skyliner will transport park guests in character-themed gondolas from Disney’s Art of Animation, Pop Century and Caribbean Beach resorts to and from Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios all the while offering them picturesque views.

Attractions For 2019 And Beyond

Disney has announced several plans to update its Orlando park in the coming years. Guests can anticipate the future opening of “Mickey and Mickey’s Runaway Railway,” which replaced The Great Movie Ride at Hollywood Studios. A “Guardians of the Galaxy” thrill ride will be added to Epcot’s Future World and a “Ratatouille” attraction to its World Showcase. Over at Magic Kingdom, the park will be getting its own version of Shanghai Disneyland’s popular “Tron” coaster in 2021.