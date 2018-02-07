A new documentary of Queen Elizabeth II titled "Our Queen" will be aired on Channel 5.

"Our Queen" will feature the early years of the monarch with her family. Prior to King George VI taking over the throne, they were living a quiet life away from the public eye.

When Edward VIII was abdicated following the disapproval of his marriage to American socialite Wallis Simpson, King George VI took over the throne. This left Queen Elizabeth II the heir to the throne next to her father, Daily Express reported.

Her life-changing event happened on Dec. 10, 1936. Her Majesty was only 10 years old at that time. She just finished her swimming lesson and was preparing to write up her notes from the class. However, she noticed a disturbing noise outside, so she asked about it.

The reigning monarch was told that her uncle Edward VIII was abdicated. Queen Elizabeth II went on and told her younger sister Princess Margaret who was only 6 years old about it. The young royal gave the future queen at that time a surprising reaction: "Well, poor you," Princess Margaret said.

Aside from Princess Margaret's shocking reaction, the documentary also included the event when Queen Elizabeth II heard about her father's death in 1952 while she was on a royal tour in Kenya.

"I shall never forget, she came back dressed in black," a friend of the monarch recalled. "Coming down the steps of the aircraft and realising, well that was it. Everything had changed. And being met at the bottom of the steps as Queen."

In related news, Lady Penn, a former lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother, and a friend of the monarch, confessed that Queen Elizabeth II used to be a shy girl. Her mother helped her transformed into a calm, confident and poised royal that she is today.

"The Queen Mother told the Queen when she was very young to be brave," Penn said. "I think the Queen probably felt walking into a room full of people was rather daunting. So she said to her 'what you want to do, when you walk into a room, walk through the middle of the door. And I think by that she meant, don't sort of go in apologetically. You walk through as if 'I'm in charge.'"

Meanwhile, in a BBC documentary, Queen Elizabeth II revealed that her crowns were heavy that they could break a neck. She also admitted that it was very uncomfortable that she had to bring her speeches up or the crown would fall off.

Photo: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson