An adult entertainment company reportedly unveiled a new vibrator Thursday that will order Domino's Pizza following an individual's orgasm.

Pornographic website CamSoda, best known for its live webcams, are masterminds behind the pizza-ordering sex toy. The company's vibrator, dubbed RubGrub, boasts an Internet programmable Bluetooth button made to fit seamlessly onto a Lovense Nora vibrator. The feature is comparable to the Amazon Dash Button, the company said.

"Masturbation, while ultimately enjoyable, can be a strenuous physical activity during which an individual exerts a lot of energy and burns many calories," Daryn Parker, VP of CamSoda, said in a statement. "Inevitably, once someone has climaxed, they feel lethargic and hungry. That, coupled with the fact that we live in a society where people want everything at their fingertips, led us to the development of RubGrub."

"Now, in order to enjoy your Saturday night, all you need is your RubGrub device. Get off and get stuffed, all with the quick click of a button," Parker added.

In order to use the sex toy to its fullest, the RubGrub attachable button must first be connected to Bluetooth. The user is then required to program their payment, order and delivery information. Thereafter, RubGrub will connect to the user's local pizza shop through its application programming interface (API). After an individual is finished using the vibrator, they would be able to simply push a button to place an order with Domino's.

While Domino's is the only option available at this time, CamSoda plans to bring other national food chains on board in the near future.

The attachable RubGrub button is almost fully developed, according to the Huffington Post. In the next few months, it will be available to purchase for $19.95. However, interested buyers that don't currently own the Lovense Nora vibrator will be able to purchase both items in a bundle for $119.95.

Domino's Pizza did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

