Many Apple fans were hoping to hear the release details of the AirPower wireless charging mat during the tech giant’s WWDC 2018 keynote event on Monday. Sadly, the device was not mentioned at all.

During its keynote, Apple introduced new software updates and features. It unveiled iOS 12, macOS Mojave, watchOS 5 and tvOS 12. The announcements of the updates were expected since Apple teased ahead of WWDC that the event would be software-focused.

However, Apple did announce a new hardware product on the first day of the conference. The Cupertino giant introduced the new Pride Apple Watch band, which sports the colorful hues of the rainbow, with white stripes separating each color. Unfortunately, that was the only hardware announcement on Monday.

Because Apple officials made no mention of the AirPower, fans were left disappointed after the event. It’s already been around nine months since the company introduced the AirPower alongside the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. At the time, Apple said the charging mat would arrive in 2018.

Fans hoped for the AirPower to arrive in the first half of 2018, but that’s quite impossible now. It’s also a bit unlikely for the device to launch this summer because Apple did not mention it at the WWDC keynote event.

So, when is Apple launching the AirPower? MacRumors speculates that Apple could be releasing the highly anticipated charging mat in September alongside the 2018 lineup of iPhones. Unless, of course, Apple is planning a surprise announcement in the later part of the summer season.

The AirPower is a Qi-based wireless charging mat that’s capable of charging iPhones, Apple Watch smartwatches and the AirPods’ new Wireless Charging Case simultaneously. It’s not clear what’s taking the device so long, but it could be due to the wireless charging technologies that Apple is merging into the mat.

