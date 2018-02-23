Hallmark Channel’s hit series “When Calls the Heart” just kicked off its Season 5 last week and the drama is already sky-high, but don’t expect that to change one bit as the show continues. The second episode of the season premieres on Sunday and it’s bringing with it some not-so-good news.

In the new episode, titled “Hearts and Minds,” Abigail (Lori Loughlin) finds out that the railroad company has decided not to build a depot in Hope Valley and she must find a way to convince them to change their minds. Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) begins to train her sister Julie (Charlotte Hegele) on how to be a teacher.

In this exclusive clip, shown above, the sisters realize that it’s going to take a little while for Julie to get the hang of it all. Elizabeth tries to show her how to properly grade a student project, but Julie only wants to give everyone top grades. Luckily, it seems a little insight from Elizabeth goes a long way in helping Julie understand just why that’s not the best way to help the kids.

Photo: Crown Media/Ricardo Hubbs

In last week’s episode, the Season 5 premiere, Abigail and Bill (Jack Wagner) left town to testify in Henry’s (Martin Cummins) case, with Abigail doing so on behalf of him and Bill against him. Abigail used her testimony to ask the strict judge to be a little more lenient and to take a look at Henry as a whole and not just him as a possible criminal. Henry ended up getting the maximum sentence of 10 years, but the judge also told him that he’s considered his time to be served already and will now be on parole.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth, who’s still waiting for her fiancé Jack (Daniel Lissing) to return from the Northern Territories, was surprised with a visit from her sister, Julie, who revealed that she wants to be a teach just like Elizabeth. Not only that, but Julie said she wants to be her apprentice.

As for Clara (Eva Bourne), not thinking she’s ready for a relationship, she told Jesse (Aren Buchholz) it was time for a break, but then she started to get jealous when she saw him hanging out with Julie. Little did Clara, or the town know, but Julie was only trying to help him win his girlfriend back.

Elsewhere, Dr. Carson Shepherd (Paul Greene) was seeing quite a few patients with stomachaches. After realizing that they were all due to some miracle tonic a traveling salesman was peddling, he attempted to stop him. Dr. Shepherd ended up getting arrested after stealing the salesman’s wagon and hiding it. Acting Sheriff Lee (Kavan Smith) ended up putting the doctor and the salesman in a cell together where they talked it out and came to an understanding.

Catch new episodes of “When Calls the Heart” on Hallmark Channel on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.