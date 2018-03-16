For “When Calls the Heart” fans, this Sunday is going to be one of the best days of the year. It’s wedding day! Jack (Daniel Lissing) and Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) relationship has had its ups and downs, but they’ll have a lifetime to continue the rollercoaster ride once they say “I do” in the brand new episode.

Aptly titled “My Heart is Yours,” the broadcast will feature the couple finally getting married, though it won’t be without a couple hiccups. But the love and happiness will overpower it all, and we might not just be talking about the bride and groom. In this exclusive clip of Sunday’s episode, Elizabeth’s sister, Julie (Charlotte Hegele), reunites with Jack’s brother, Tom (Max Lloyd-Jones), after a long time apart. The last time fans saw the two of them together was near the end of Season 2, and many have wondered what became of them.

The wedding of their siblings reunites them and will give fans a little more insight into what happened all that time ago. This first scene of them reconnecting shows there’s still a spark between them, with Julie clearly happy to hear that Tom hasn’t brought a date to the ceremony. Will the two continue to grow that connection throughout the episode? Will Tom stay in town after the wedding?

Photo: Crown Media / Ricardo Hubbs

Only way to know for sure is to RSVP to the upcoming nuptials, which Hallmark Channel has kindly asked everyone to come to via an online invitation.

“In a small town nestled in the lush frontier, two souls found in each other a love so strong that it touched the hearts of all who knew them,” the invite began. “Now, in the presence of their loved ones, Elizabeth Thatcher and Jack Thornton begin the next chapter of their lives as husband and wife. Please join with us on Sunday, March 18th and witness the joyous union of Hope Valley’s finest.”

In anticipation of the wedding, you can help Jack and Elizabeth prepare for the big day with Hallmark’s current sweepstakes. The network is inviting fans to plan the duo’s wedding by creating a special “When Calls the Heart” Pinterest board and pinning photos that reflect the style you’d have for their wedding. Make sure to include “#Hearties” and “#HallmarkChannel” in all pins and then head over to Hallmark’s contest page to submit your entry by March 19. If you do that, not only will you have a beautiful “WCTH”-inspired board, but you’ll also be in the running for a $500 Visa gift card.

Catch the actual nuptials between Jack and Elizabeth when the new episode of “When Calls the Heart” airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on Hallmark Channel.