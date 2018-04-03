Duggar fans shouldn’t expect a new installment of “Counting On” Monday night. The TLC series aired its season finale last month and fans will have to wait several weeks before viewing a new installment.

Luckily for fans of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s expansive brood, the network has released a trailer for the upcoming new season and it reveals many of the storylines viewers will get to witness come summer 2018.

“It’s crazy how much has changed in our family over the past year,” Jessa Seewald says in the season’s new teaser trailer. “There’s so much more to come. Babies, relationships and milestones are always happening.” With that being said, here’s six things viewers will see next season on “Counting On”:

Joe And Kendra’s Honeymoon

After celebrating their wedding with family and friends, Kendra and Joe Duggar will head to Greece for their post-nuptial getaway. Scenes from their honeymoon show the couple breaking plates with locals, getting a tour and taking selfies. “I can’t believe that Kendra and I are married now,” Joe says.

“It’s special just to be the two of us,” Kendra adds.

Joe And Kendra’s Baby News

“Do you think you’re gonna be having a baby soon?” a producer asks the newylweds in the trailer. “We haven’t taken a test yet,” Kendra responds with a laugh. What follows is a clip of Kendra and Joe announcing they’re expecting to their families by showing off a fully-decorated nursery.

Another Baby For Jessa And Ben?

Jessa and Ben Seewald have a few years of marriage under their belt and two young children, which means they don’t have as much time for romance as some of her newylweds siblings. “There’s days where it feels like we have just hardly anytime in the evening together,” Jessa says.

However, that doesn’t mean the pair are done having children. Ben toys with the idea of having another baby in four years in the trailer, much to Jessa’s surprise.

Joy And Austin’s Baby

TLC viewers were treated to a sneak peek of the birth of Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s son Gideon. (If you haven’t seen the special, you get can a full recap here.) Next season will focus on the pregnancy as the trailer shows the couple going over the risks of childbirth.

“I’m just having to remind myself not to let the fears and anxiety take over,” Joy says.

Jinger and Jeremy’s Pregnancy Announcement

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo decide to take on some babysitting by watching some of their friends’ kids. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we might have a little announcement for my family soon,” Jinger says while holding up a sign that reads, “We’re expecting!”

Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson’s Relationship

Josiah Duggar asks Lauren Swanson to enter into a courtship with him at the end of the trailer. Fans don’t get to see her answer, but those in-the-know are aware the couple are engaged to be married and have released their gift registry, so she definitely agreed to court.

“Counting On” returns to TLC with all-new episodes this summer.