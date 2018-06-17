“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is the first post-“Avengers: Infinity War” movie, meaning it’ll be a must-see for Marvel fans. Luckily, they don’t have to wait long to buy tickets.

Marvel announced on Twitter that tickets for the “Ant-Man” sequel go on sale Monday, June 18. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” passes will be available from all major ticket retailers.

Pre-ordering tickets has become the norm for Marvel fans. First, “Black Panther” broke Fandango’s record for advance ticket sales. Then, “Infinity War” broke that record, selling more advance tickets than the last seven Marvel Cinematic Universe movies combined.

The news was revealed in a new promo video for the film. The trailer starts with some scenes from “Avengers: Infinity War” and a narrator saying, “Everything you know, everything you’ve experienced, has all led to this.”

Photo: Marvel Studios

Then the video cuts to Scott (Paul Rudd) seeing that his desk is a tiny card table while Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and Luis (Michael Peña) have real desks. Scott apparently missed the desk-choosing session because he was on house arrest. Thus, he has a work surface that came from a rummage sale.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is anticipated to be bigger than the original. In 2015, the Marvel Studios film opened to $57 million domestically. It ended it’s run at the box office with $519 million worldwide. It was a little on the low side for a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, but it still earned back its budget.

The July sequel is tracking to open to somewhere between $70 and $80 million domestically, according to Variety. While not as massive as the record-shattering $257 million opening that “Avengers: Infinity War” had, it’s still a healthy number.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” will show where Scott was during the epic third “Avengers” flick. He was mentioned in the movie along with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Ant-Man and the archer, who are both fathers, decided to take deals from the government and face the consequences of defying the Sokovia Accords rather than go on the run. Scott was put on house arrest.

While Scott isn’t supposed to be jumping back into his superhero suit, a villain called Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) will bring him back into the fight. He’ll team up with Wasp, who was given a suit in the post-credits scene of the first film. This is the first time that a female has co-headlined an MCU film. Fans will also get to see the original Wasp, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) in the movie.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” will be released July 6.