Are you ready for a vacation back to the Maryland coast? Because it’s almost time to go back to Hallmark Channel’s “Chesapeake Shores.”

The hourlong drama finished up its second season this past October, but the network has finally announced when fans will be able to see all of their favorite characters once again.

Season 3 of the series premieres on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. EST and will run through October, as part of the "Summer Nights" programming event. Just in time for new viewers to get caught up and current fans to rewatch, Hallmark is adding the first two seasons of “Chesapeake Shores” to its streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. The first few episodes are already on the platform and the rest will be added over the next couple months, with two one-hour episodes debuting every Friday.

The series, which follows a divorced mother of two who moves back home and deals with all of the love and chaos that comes with it, kicked off in August 2016 with a two-hour premiere. There have been 19 total episodes and the Season 3 premiere will mark its 20th episode.

The drama series is executive produced by Dan Paulson, Michael Berns, Nancey Silvers, and romance writer Sherryl Woods. Woods, 73, has written over 100 romance and mystery novels since 1982 and lives in Virginia.

Photo: Crown Media / Ricardo Hubbs

When the show last left off, things were a bit rough for the O’Brien sisters. All three — Abby (Meghan Ory), Jess (Laci Mailey) and Bree (Emilie Ullerup) — saw an end to their relationships. Bree called it quits with Simon (Oliver Rice) because she couldn’t trust him and wanted to focus on work, while the other two sisters had it a bit harder. Abby was forced to say goodbye to the love of her life, Trace (Jesse Metcalfe), when he got an offer to go on tour and live out his music dreams. Jess had to let David (Carlo Marks) go because his family needed him to help run their multiple businesses after his father got sick.

As for their brother Kevin (Brendan Penny), he just started a new relationship with Sarah (Jessica Sipos) and was in training to be a paramedic. At the end of the finale, though, he got an acceptance email to Stanford.

Along with the aforementioned actors, the show also stars Treat Williams (Mick O’Brien), Barbara Niven (Megan O’Brien), Diane Ladd (Nell O’Brien) and Andrew Francis (Connor O’Brien).

There has been no word as to whether there will be a time jump from the second season, but once the new episodes begin airing this August, viewers will finally get answers to their questions. Will Abby and Trace find their way back to each other? Will David come back to both Jess and the inn? Will Kevin leave Chesapeake Shores behind to attend school?

Find out when “Chesapeake Shores” Season 3 premieres on Hallmark Channel on August 5 at 9 p.m. EST.