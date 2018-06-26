Toys "R" Us will end its going-out-of-business sale as it prepares to close every U.S. location officially this month.

The remaining 200 Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores will shut their doors on Friday, June 29, the company announced Monday. Many locations that have run out of stock have already shut down and many more are scheduled to close as early as Tuesday, USA Today reports. The company's official Twitter has been counting down the days until all the stores have closed.

The 70-year-old toy franchise, in a bankruptcy court filing in March, revealed that it had suffered poor holiday season numbers and would subsequently liquidate its business. Since then, Toys "R" Us has either closed or sold its 735 U.S. locations.

Due to store closures, customers have been enjoying markdowns of up to 90 percent on items at some locations. Though, at this point, many stores reportedly have very little merchandise left on its shelves.

Amid the bankruptcy filing, the company reportedly terminated over 30,000 of its U.S. staff with more layoffs expected this week. Many of those employees have not received severance after losing their jobs and have been protesting the company.

Meanwhile, Party City announced on Monday that it would open 50 temporary Toy City locations this year alongside its Halloween City pop up shops. The company’s new shops will sell toys starting in September until Christmas, CNBC reported. Party City will also expand its online toy selection.

"The creation of a Toy City concept to complement our temporary seasonal retail strategy is a logical extension of our brand; one that will allow us to leverage our existing pop-up store capabilities and capitalize on the category whitespace that has recently been created," Party City CEO James Harrison said in a statement.

Despite its U.S. closures, Toys "R" US will continue to operate in several other countries including Canada, Asia, and Europe.

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images