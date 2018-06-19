“This Is Us” fans have been waiting since March for new episodes, but they can finally put the Season 3 premiere date on their calendars. NBC revealed when the family drama will return.

“This Is Us” Season 3 premieres Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. EDT. The drama will maintain its Tuesday timeslot again in the 2018-2019 season.

Unfortunately, that means viewers will have to wait another three months to see the beloved Pearson family. When the show left NBC, there was a few cliffhangers.

After celebrating Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) wedding, there were flash forwards. Toby (Chris Sullivan) will have a depressive episode, and Kate will have to be the supportive one, causing a bit of a role reversal. As previously reported, “This Is Us” will dive deeper into Toby’s family.

Photo: Maarten de Boer/NBC

Kevin (Justin Hartley) will head to Vietnam with his new girlfriend Zoe (Melanie Liburd), Beth’s cousin. Their relationship will allow viewers to learn more about Randall’s in-laws, and their trip will allow Kevin to learn more about his father Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) time in the war. Let’s not forget that he’ll also be promoting a big Hollywood movie about Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the flash forward for Randall went way into the future. Tess (Iantha Richardson) was an adult and a social worker. She told Randall that he had to go see an unnamed female, but he said he wasn’t ready. No one knows who he was talking about, but fans were immediately concerned that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) would die. Luckily, the actress has confirmed that her character will survive.

“My mom was like, ‘I’m not going to watch this show next season,’” Kelechi told Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘Why?’ She’s like, ‘Because they’re going to kill you, and I don’t like it.’ And I was like, ‘Mom, they’re not going to kill me!’ Dan [Fogelman, the show’s creator] and I spoke about it — they’re not going to kill Beth. She’s going to survive. It feels good to know.”

As for present-day Randall, he’ll be concerned about Deja (Lyric Ross), who trashed his car in the “This Is Us” finale after being told she looked like “her father.” Expect to learn more about her biological father when the drama returns in the fall.