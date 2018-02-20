“This Is Us” Season 2 is not on tonight. Once again, Olympic coverage has replaced the NBC drama, but the Pearson family will return soon.

“This Is Us” Season 2 comes back on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. EST.

Season 2, episode 16 will be titled “Vegas, Baby,” but a synopsis hasn’t been released yet. Luckily, the title makes it pretty easy to figure out that the Pearsons are taking a trip to Las Vegas. In the promo video for the post-Olympics episodes, it looks like Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) could possibly be heading to Sin City for their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Watch the “This Is Us” trailer below:

Kate is seen with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) in addition to several other females we’ve never met before. Toby, meanwhile, is pictured in a fancy suit while enjoying dinner with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), who might be having trouble in Vegas.

As a recovering alcoholic, the Las Vegas strip seems like the worst place for the actor to be. One scene from the “This Is Us” trailer shows Kevin eyeing the fully-stocked mini bar. Will he be able to stay on the wagon?

“This Is Us” Season 2 won’t be back for much longer. The tearjerker has 18 episodes per season, meaning that there are only three more new episodes left before the show wraps up in mid-March. It looks like the show will pack in plenty of drama between now and then, though.

Photo: NBC/Ron Batzdorff

In addition to this trip to Vegas, Randall will also be dealing with Deja (Lyric Ross) coming back to the family. The foster daughter’s mother lost custody once more, but can the Pearson family handle the possibility of losing her again?

Elsewhere, the flashbacks will continue to show Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), but “This Is Us” will be going back to before he had kids. Jack’s time in Vietnam will finally be explored.

But don’t forget about Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Her relationship with Miguel (Jon Huertas) will be developed more at the end of Season 2, but it’s really just setting the stage to dive in during Season 3.

“We’ll get more into Kate and Randall react to the news of Rebecca and Miguel hanging out again. Next season I think we’ll see more of that,” Huertas told TV Guide. “With Kate, [she] and Miguel have a kind of stand-offish sort of thing. She’s going to support Kevin because they’re twins. We just haven’t explored too much of that yet.”

“This Is Us” returns next Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.