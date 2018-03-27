For just the second time in history, every baseball team will begin their season on the exact same day. MLB Opening Day 2018 is set for Thursday, March 29 with all 30 teams on the schedule.

The action starts at 12:30 p.m. EDT when the Chicago Cubs visit the Miami Marlins. Jose Urena is expected to throw the first pitch of the MLB season, and it’ll kick off a slate that includes 15 games spanning across more than 12 hours.

Most of Thursday’s games will begin in the afternoon, including the season debut of the defending World Series champions. Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros visit the Texas Rangers in a contest that starts at 3:30 p.m. EDT. It’s one of four Opening Day games that will be nationally televised on ESPN.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ home opener will be among those games that air on ESPN. Clayton Kershaw will get the start as L.A. hosts the San Francisco Giants less than five months after the Dodgers lost Game 7 of the World Series.

Giancarlo Stanton will make his debut with the New York Yankees when the team visits the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday at 3:37 p.m. EDT.

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Below is the complete schedule for MLB Opening Day 2018, as well as ticket information for each game.

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 12:30 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 1:10 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles, 3:05 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, 3:30 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

New York Yankees at Toronto Raptors, 3:37 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics, 4:05 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, 4:10 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 4:15 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

Cleveland Indians at Seattle Mariners, 10 p.m. EDT (Tickets)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks, 10:10 p.m. EDT (Tickets)